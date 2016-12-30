Akhilesh Yadav’s Expulsion: A Look at the Latest Developments

Lucknow: Months after it celebrated its 25th anniversary, the Samajwadi Party seemed headed for a vertical split with supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav 'expelling' his son and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav from the party for 6 years. The SP chairman also “expelled” his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav for six years for “vitiating the atmosphere in the party”.

Ever since, despite rounds of suspensions and rapprochements, tension has been building up within the party between factions led by Shivpal and Akhilesh. Mulayam has been seen as siding with Shivpal.

The tensions came to a head this week with Shivpal and Mulayam announcing a list of candidates for the UP polls leaving out many Akhilesh loyalists. Within hours Akhilesh came up with his own list that had many of the Shivpal loyalists missing

Here’s a look at the latest developments in the Samajwadi Party saga:

1. Akhilesh loyalist Gomti Yadav says the UP CM told him he would not resign. He will stay on till his last day in power.

2. Gomti says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called Akhilesh and offered support, saying “you are like my brother.”

3. Workers throng Akhilesh’s office residence, shouting slogans against Shivpal. Over 100 MLAs of SP already at Akhilesh’s house.

4. Self-immolation bids reported as crowds turn emotional at the expulsion of Akhilesh. Stampede-like situation.

5. State DGP Javed Ahmed summoned to Mulayam’s residence. Security at the party supremo’s house beefed up

6. Raj Bhawan keeping a close eye on developments. No communication has been made to the Governor so far from either the Mulayam camp or Akhilesh camp

7. Akhilesh has called for a meeting of his loyalists at his house at 9.30 am on Saturday. Mulayam had earlier called a meeting at 10.30 am

8. Akhilesh could address media tonight. He has already called for a national council meeting on January 1 where a resolution to remove Shivpal as state president of SP could be moved. The meeting has already been called unconstitutional by Mulayam.

9. Sources say a resolution to appoint Akhilesh as national president is likely to be adopted in the January 1 meeting