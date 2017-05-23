Alka Lamba Under Attack for 'Obstructing' Fire Fighters in Chandni Chowk

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Alka Lamba courted controversy after she was seen perched on a rescue platform used by firefighters while they were battling a blaze in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area.

At least 40 shops were gutted after a fire broke out on Monday night.

In a video that has since gone viral, Lamba, the Chandni Chowk MLA, can be seen riding the fire truck and then stationing herself on a high mobile platform used by firefighters to douse fires in high rises.

The MLA’s antics allegedly hampered efforts to put out the blaze by almost an hour. It took over four and a half hours to douse the flames.

No one was injured in the blaze. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police has started a probe.

Meanwhile, the BJP has criticised Lamba for her stunt. “It is really shocking,” BJP spokesperson RP Singh said. "It was a photo op, why shall one intervene doing their job? You can’t help them, they can do their job,” he added.

“I condemn the act. Politics should not come in between any type of rescue operations,” BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said.

Sources said Lamba has been summoned by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence to given an explanation for her theatrics on Monday night.