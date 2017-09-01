All Eyes on September 12: Will the AIADMK General Council Meet Happen?

While the merged AIADMK tries to keep their flock together ahead of the September 12 General Council meet, the TTV camp refuses to back off.In a statement, TTV Dinakaran has said that they will take legal action, not just against those who convene the General Council meeting, but also against those who attend it.“Only the AIADMK General Secretary has the powers to convene a General Council meeting. Legal action will be taken against those who convene the same. There is no clear idea on the agenda of the meet scheduled for September 12,” his statement added.Sources from the TTV camp say the General Council will not happen on September 12 and if the meeting does take place, they will not hesitate to pull down the Tamil Nadu government.This comes at a time when Chief Minister Edapadi Palaniswami is meeting with his MLAs assuring them that there is no threat to the government and that they should get ready for the General Council meet.The Panneerselvam camp had made it their key demand that VK Sasikala must be removed from the party, for them to join Palaniswami in forming the government.It is expected that the September 12 meeting will finally make that happen for the Deputy Chief Minister.With TTV Dinakaran having the support of at least 22 MLAs, the numbers are not in favour of the merged faction.Speaker P Dhanapal, meanwhile, has asked the 19 MLAs of the TTV camp (who had submitted memorandums to the Governor last week) to submit a detailed response by September 5. Remember, the chief whip of AIADMK had earlier recommended that these 19 MLAs be disqualified.While the internal rift between the two camps has only intensified, the DMK too continues to demand a floor test in the Assembly. DMK leaders met with the President on Thursday and submitted a memorandum asking for a floor test in the state Assembly for the EPS faction to prove their majority.MK Stalin, DMK’s Working President had earlier said that the Governor was politicizing the issue and avoiding a floor test.With the latest development, the drama in Tamil Nadu is far from over as the political uncertainty continues to grow.