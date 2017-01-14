Allahabad High Court Disposes Writ Petition Against Mayawati

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has disposed of a writ petition against BSP president Mayawati in connection with her statement allegedly seeking votes on caste and religious lines.

A division bench comprising Justices Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Sanjay Harkauli passed the order on Friday with liberty to the Election Commission to proceed on any such pending complaint or complaints that may be received to assess whether such a statement was against the spirit of the Supreme Court judgement.

The court further directed that the ECI shall proceed only after issuing a notice to the concerned party and verifying the contents of the allegation in accordance with law, and hoped that such a decision shall be taken expeditiously by the poll panel.

The writ petition was filed by BJP leader Neeraj Shankar Saxena, alleging that Mayawati had openly sought votes in the name of caste and religion which were contrary to the letter and spirit of the interpretation given by the apex court in Abhairam Singh's case on January 2.