Alliance With Congress Working at Ground Level, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Azamgarh: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has sought to dispel perceptions that the alliance with the Congress is not working at the ground level. In an interview to CNN-News18's Sumit Pande, Akhilesh said that the alliance is working for both the parties.

Q: How do you see the elections in the last two phases? It's an area in which the Samajwadi Party had done extremely well the last time.

A: I have been closely following the election all along from the first phase. The sixth and the seventh phase has always been in favour of Samajwadis. SP has not faced any losses in any phase till now. It is very clear who is winning, now the wait is for the final results. PM Modi who used to claim that the BJP will win 300 seats, is now talking about the alliance and they can sense that this election is going in our favour. The reports from the fifth phase indicate we are getting a clear majority in these elections.

Q: In the last phase it is expected that PM Modi will hold three rallies in constituencies in and around his home turf Varanasi. How will you take up this challenge?

A: Why three, he can hold five rallies. If fact he can even do rallies in each Vidhansabha segment as I have been doing or a joint rally for two segments. This time SP-Cong alliance will be ahead of others by a large margin in Varanasi.

Q: BSP has merged with Qaumi Ekta Dal in this region. What impact will this tie up have on polls?



A: I do not want to say much on that as people have made up their mind to elect a full majority government. Those who are talking about law and order, I ask them this government has initiated schemes like Dial 100 where police manage to reach the spot in no time. What have others got to offer on improving law and order?

Q: Is the alliance with Congress working at the ground level. Is it helping SP?

A: It is working very well wherever we are strong, it is helping them and vice-versa.

Q: What is your biggest advantage?

A: Check out the youngsters in this rally wearing jeans and carrying a smartphone.