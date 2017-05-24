X

Allowed Ambulance to Overtake, Tweets Karnataka CM; Twitter Shows No Mercy

News18.com

Updated: May 24, 2017, 8:15 AM IST
Allowed Ambulance to Overtake, Tweets Karnataka CM; Twitter Shows No Mercy
File photo of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (PTI )

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came under fire on Twitter when the official handle of the CM of Karnataka tweeted how his convoy had allowed an ambulance to overtake. The @CMofKarnataka even retweeted a similar tweet by the traffic police:

Twitterverse went after the CM for “boasting” about giving way to an ambulance

One Twitter linked the tweet to the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

One trolled the CM, saying he “deserved” a Nobel peace prize for the gesture.


The CM was even asked to ditch his convoy all-together in favour of public transport.

One asked if this was the first time he had “allowed” an ambulance to pass through.

First Published: May 24, 2017, 8:11 AM IST
