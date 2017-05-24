Allowed Ambulance to Overtake, Tweets Karnataka CM; Twitter Shows No Mercy

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came under fire on Twitter when the official handle of the CM of Karnataka tweeted how his convoy had allowed an ambulance to overtake. The @CMofKarnataka even retweeted a similar tweet by the traffic police:

BTP stood by my instructions to prioritise the movmnt of ambulances against VIP convoys; today they allowed an ambulance overtake my convoy pic.twitter.com/zRDtTAb9xK — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) May 21, 2017

Hosmat Hosp Ambulance carrying an emergency patient was given precedence & allowed to overtake @CMofKarnataka convoy with their concurrence pic.twitter.com/OC1z9SGyxv — DCP Traffic East (@DCPTrEastBCP) May 21, 2017

Twitterverse went after the CM for “boasting” about giving way to an ambulance

@CMofKarnataka So this is a big achievement haan? Come on it's basic common sense to give ambulance priority! — ಅಧಿಕ ಪ್ರಸಂಗಿ (@shetty_shailesh) May 21, 2017

One Twitter linked the tweet to the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

@CMofKarnataka We know that election is coming! And we never forget that day when your convoy stopped the an ambulance taking old women to hospital! — ಅಧಿಕ ಪ್ರಸಂಗಿ (@shetty_shailesh) May 21, 2017

One trolled the CM, saying he “deserved” a Nobel peace prize for the gesture.

@CMofKarnataka WOW. Great achievement! You deserve a NOBLE Peace Prize for this! — Rohit Bhat (@iRohitBhat) May 21, 2017





@CMofKarnataka Our honourable CM of Karnataka just posted an achievement of his. pic.twitter.com/z5Sv60D13p — Sandeep M Shetty (@sandeepmshetty) May 21, 2017

The CM was even asked to ditch his convoy all-together in favour of public transport.

@CMofKarnataka @blrcitytraffic When common sense is boasted upon.. Why do you need a convoy? Take a bus to wherever you are going.. You want public to do it? pic.twitter.com/tH7EpprjdU — Jeba (@Jeba) May 22, 2017

@CMofKarnataka @SrikantSrij26 @CMofKarnataka Dis s too much of self praise.Wat u show as a great achievmnt, luks like a mock https://t.co/dYx5g4pPO3 cultur s indigestibl. pic.twitter.com/cOmTuy4AG3 — Rajani NAIR (@RajaniNAIR08) May 23, 2017

