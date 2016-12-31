Amar Singh Asks SP Members to Support Mulayam Singh Yadav
File photos of Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh. (GETTY IMAGES)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh on Saturday termed the crisis in the party as "unfortunate" and asked party members to support Mulayam Singh Yadav in the family feud which has seen Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav being expelled.
"I appeal to the party members to stand with Netaji Mulayam Singh. Whatever is happening is very unfortunate," Amar, who had recently made a comeback to the party after a long exile, said.
He was asked about the crisis in the party after supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled his son Akhilesh Yadav and general secretary Ramgopal Yadav for six years after they put up candidates against the official nominees and summoned a party meet on Sunday.
Mulayam had yesterday said that he had taken the action against Akhilesh and Ramgopal to save the party which he had built through hard efforts.
"We have to save the party. The party comes first. That is why we are expelling both Akhilesh and Ramgopal," he had said.
He explained that the decision was taken after Ramgopal, in his capacity as general secretary, called an emergency meeting of the party on January 1 and Akhilesh "supported" it.
Ramgopal called the meeting after a showcause notice was issued to him and Akhilesh by Mulayam for releasing a list of candidates, parallel to the one issued officially by Mulayam.
"How can he (Akhilesh) release the list when the party has declared its candidates? Both Akhilesh and Ramgopal want to finish the party. I will not let it happen. I have built this party through hard work," Mulayam said.
Recommended For You
- Muscle Car ManiaFord Mustang GT: Here's All You Need to Know About This True Grand Tourer
- BREAKING TABOOUdta Punjab, Kahaani 2, Dear Zindagi: Films That Spoke About Issues in 2016
- LookbackKriti to Taandav: Short Films That Made a Mark in 2016
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special
- knockout!Ronda Rousey Loses UFC Title Fight to Amanda Nunes in 48 Seconds