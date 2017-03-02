Amar Singh Hints Azam Khan Has Links With Pakistan, Gets Money from 'D Company'

Lucknow: Expelled Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Thursday attacked senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan hinting that he has links with Pakistan and got money from Dawood Ibrahim.

Speaking to ETV, Amar Singh said, “Arrested Pakistani Embassy employee Shahid told police that Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's right Munavvar Saleem's secretary Azmat was supplying 'secret information to Pakistan."

"Azam Khan's openly said that he got money from Dawood Ibrahim and Abu Salem to celebrate Mulayam Singh Yadav's birthday. Later he openly said Bharat Mata is dayan. Azam Khan also openly said that Ghulam Nabi Azad is not an Indian leader but a Kashmiri leader, which is not a part of India," Amar Singh added.

Amar Singh also told ETV that the terrorists behind the Mumbai blasts were arrested from SP leader Abu Azmi's house and Congress is allying with those who support stone pelters in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Both Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi should be equally held responsible for seditious statements of Azam Khan as Rahul's supporters has helped Azam to contest election in UP," he further alleged.

When asked about his quarrel with Akhilesh, Amar said, “Akhilesh has got used to supporters praising him and so he feels that he has become too big to call me uncle. If I am too bad then what rape accused Sultanpur MLA Arun verma is?"

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday issued a bailable warrant against minister Azam Khan after he did not appear in a case related to the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam which he heads.

The court issued the warrant against Khan on a service petition filed by the UP Jal Nigam in 2013.

The petition was filed challenging the order of the UP Public Services Tribunal in favour of assistant engineer D K Singh, against whom the Jal Nigam had initiated recovery proceedings for financial irregularities.