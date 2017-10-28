Amar Singh Wants to Campaign for BJP in Gujarat, Takes a Dig at Amitabh Bachchan

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh has expressed his desire to campaign for the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly elections.Singh also took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan and said the superstar must also campaign in Gujarat. "It will be good for Amitabh Bachchan if he campaigns in Gujarat elections, so far he has only taken benefits from the political parties,” Singh told reporters in Varanasi.Singh, a former close friend of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, had words of praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Today there is no face apart from Narendra Modi in entire country. No leader can stand in front of him when it comes to his stature and popularity.”He also advised SP National President Akhilesh Yadav to give due respect to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.Reacting to Amar Singh’s comments, Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan said, “Amar Singh speaking about Amitabh Bachchan is like showing lamp to the Sun. He was discreetly working for the BJP, at least now he has opened his cards by saying that he wants to campaign in Gujarat. Our National President Akhilesh Yadav does not need any advice from people like him.”On the Taj Mahal controversy, Amar Singh said that it is a declared mausoleum and reciting Shiva Chalisa is uncalled for. “There are some people who are trying to defame PM Modi and are unnecessarily giving controversial statements on Taj Mahal. Just like some people were defaming Modi Ji on the issue of gau raksha.”​