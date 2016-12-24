Amarinder Accuses Badals of Indulging in Politics of 'Distraction'

Chandigarh: PCC chief Amarinder Singh on Saturday accused Badals of indulging in politics of "distraction" to divert public attention from the "widespread rebellion" in their own party by unleashing a "disinformation" campaign against the Congress.

Dismissing Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal's "Congress tug of war" remark, he said the Akali leadership should look at putting their own house in order before raking up non-existent differences within the Congress.

Amarinder also rejected Badal's allegation that the Congress would withdraw all subsidies and concessions in the state on coming to power as "baseless rhetoric" aimed at covering up his party's own "failures".

Yesterday, Badal had said Congress was a "divided house" which was hardly a match for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), while taking a jibe on the alleged ongoing "tug of war" among the state Congress leadership over ticket allocation.

Having announced names of candidates for only 85 seats in more than a month and faced with "large-scale" revolt within the party from "disgruntled aspirants" who had been denied tickets, the SAD was struggling to hold itself together, Amarinder said.

The SAD was "coming down like a pack of cards" which they were unable to put back together even by resorting to all kinds of "gimmicks and violation of norms", he further said.

Pointing out that the first SAD's list of 69 candidates was announced on November 16, Amarinder said not a single list declared thereafter by the party had more than nine names, with the last list, released on Friday, containing only three names.

This said Amarinder, clearly reflected the extent of "discontent" prevailing in the Badal camp, which was striving desperately to remain in the fight for the Assembly polls.

Reports of revolt in the party continued to come in from different parts of the state every day, Amarinder claimed, adding the allegations of allocation of tickets to "tainted and undeserving" aspirants were rife in the SAD, which was contesting 94 of the 117 assembly segments in the state under the seat-sharing pact with its ally, the BJP.

The "disillusionment and resentment" in the party was evident from the fact that as many as 18 key SAD leaders had quit the party to join the Congress in the last couple of months, Amarinder said.