Amarinder Singh Promises to Address Concerns of Government Employees

Shahkot/Nakodar: Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Wednesday promised to regularise all contractual employees and address the concerns of government employees on priority if Congress is voted to power in the state.

Addressing public rallies in Shahkot and Naokdar, Amarinder reiterated his promise of farm loan waiver, besides innovative measures to improve agriculture.

He alleged, "The Badals have looted Punjab for the past 10 years, and now the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going all out to loot the state and its people by seizing power by hook or by crook."

Lambasting the Akalis for "obstructing the implementation of the agriculture promotion schemes initiated by him" during his tenure as the Chief Minister, including a World Bank sponsored biggest nursery project, Amarinder said the "Badals did not want to lose their vote bank by allowing people to progress."

He also attacked the "spate of farmers suicides" in the state and promised to bring agriculture back to its old glory, with prompt payment at MSP to farmers and waiver of all their existing debts if Congress comes to power in Punjab.

Punjab goes to polls on February 4 and SAD-BJP alliance government is in power in the state for the past 10 years.

Amarinder promised to set up a potato development and marketing board for farmers, while ensuring power at Rs five per unit for industrial units to ensure their revival if Congress comes to power.

Hitting out at the Badals for allegedly stopping the mega investment projects that would have generated 20 lakh jobs during his previous chief ministerial tenure from 2002-2007, HE promised immediate steps, on coming to power, to revive industrial growth and bring investment back into the state.

Expressing concern about the plight of employees, he alleged they had been completely ignored by the Badal government and were struggling to get even their basic dues under the Akali regime.

Amarinder said besides regularisation of all contractual employees, "the Congress government will ensure that all government servants, including policemen, are provided the basic facilities and amenities to which they are entitled."

"Pending dues of the employees will be expeditiously cleared and policemen will be provided fixed duty hours with regular weekly offs to alleviate their sufferings," he promised.

Referring to the SYL issue, "which has brought Punjab to the brink of a severe water crisis," Amarinder reiterated his vow to prevent water from Punjab leaving the state.

He warned the people that "Haryanvi Kejriwal will sell Punjab's water and other interests to his native state if elected in the state."

"AAP is a party of outsiders that is out to loot the people of Punjab," he alleged, claiming that the AAP leader was only concerned about promoting his own interests.

Promising jobs for the unemployed youth of the state, who would also be given smart phones to connect them with the world, Amarinder said the employment schemes contained in the Congress manifesto would help wean youth away from drugs.