Amarinder Vows to Give Parkash Badal 'Thrashing of Lifetime' in Lambi

Malout (Punjab): Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from Lambi assembly constituency, the home turf of Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, and said the fight would be the "grandfather of all battles".

The state Congress chief had on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from Patiala and exhorted people there to "take care of his hometown" while he takes on Badal in Lambi and give him the "thrashing of a lifetime".

After filing his nomination paper at Malout, he went to the Badal stronghold of Lambi in a procession and vowed to

"cook Parkash Singh Badal's goose in his own backyard" and "wipe him out" from Punjab's political scene.

Amarinder said that he would "teach Badal a lesson" for all the atrocities unleashed on the people of the state during the last 10 years.

The aggressive Punjab Congress chief declared that neither Parkash Singh Badal nor his kin would be spared for their "wrong doings" and for bringing Punjab to such a "pathetic situation" and he would not rest till he has "cooked Badal's goose".

Asserting that AAP is nowhere in the Punjab poll scene, Amarinder accused Arvind Kejriwal of spreading "false propaganda" that the anti-incumbency vote would get divided.

"Congress would win hands down and will make a clean sweep of these elections," Amarinder claimed.