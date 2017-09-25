Amarinder's Failure to Implement Debt Waiver Led to Rise in Farmer Suicides in Punjab: BJP

The BJP on Monday alleged that the Amarinder Singh government's failure to implement the promised farm debt waiver has led to a "steep" rise in the number of farmer suicides in Punjab.BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh accused the chief minister and Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal of ensnaring farmers by promising loan waivers.But the Congress reneged on its promise after people voted it to power, he said."Farmers are feeling cheated and there is a steep rise in the number of suicides," Chugh alleged and added the people were in no mood to forgive the Congress in the upcoming Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll.He said the state cabinet's decision to notify the debt waiver scheme was a "farce" and the ruling party was "playing games" with farmers.No one is going to believe them now. The Congres promised a complete loan waiver and now it talks of waiving Rs 10,000 crore of farm debt only, he claimed.