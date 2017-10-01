GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Don't Come on Oct 4, Can't Give Security, Amethi Officials Tell Rahul Gandhi

The Amethi administration has reportedly told Congress vice-president and local MP Rahul Gandhi that it will be unable to provide him adequate security due to the festival season.

CNN-News18

Updated:October 1, 2017, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Don't Come on Oct 4, Can't Give Security, Amethi Officials Tell Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The district administration in Amethi has asked Congress vice-president and local MP Rahul Gandhi to put off his October 4 visit to the constituency.

The officials have reportedly cited the administration’s inability to provide adequate security during the festive season as the reason.

The administration has advised Rahul to postpone his visit by a day, but sources said he was likely go ahead with the visit nevertheless.

Last month, at least a dozen “missing” posters of Rahul Gandhi had surfaced in his constituency. The posters carrying the Gandhi scion's picture offered a “reward” for anyone who could trace their MP. The posters, however, were not attributed to any individual or organisation.

A week later, similar posters with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s face on them had surfaced in Rae Bareli.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Masand's Verdict on Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 and Tom Cruise's American Made

Watch: Masand's Verdict on Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 and Tom Cruise's American Made

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES