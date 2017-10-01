Don't Come on Oct 4, Can't Give Security, Amethi Officials Tell Rahul Gandhi
The Amethi administration has reportedly told Congress vice-president and local MP Rahul Gandhi that it will be unable to provide him adequate security due to the festival season.
File photo of Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The district administration in Amethi has asked Congress vice-president and local MP Rahul Gandhi to put off his October 4 visit to the constituency.
The officials have reportedly cited the administration’s inability to provide adequate security during the festive season as the reason.
The administration has advised Rahul to postpone his visit by a day, but sources said he was likely go ahead with the visit nevertheless.
Last month, at least a dozen “missing” posters of Rahul Gandhi had surfaced in his constituency. The posters carrying the Gandhi scion's picture offered a “reward” for anyone who could trace their MP. The posters, however, were not attributed to any individual or organisation.
A week later, similar posters with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s face on them had surfaced in Rae Bareli.
