Amethi, Rae Bareilly Ki Kahaani: Gandhi Family 'Supporters' Battle BJP on FB

Congress supporters have launched a Facebook page for Amethi and Rae Bareilly to counter the BJP’s aggressive localised campaign in Gandhi family’s stronghold.Titled Amethi, Rae Bareilly Ki Kahani, the Facebook page has a photo of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi as its cover image.While the title may suggest stories around the constituencies of Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia, the page has clearly been made to tackle propaganda against the Congress and posts are proof of the Grand Old Party being aggressive towards the BJP and its leaders.Party sources, however, told News18 that while they know about the presence of the page and its activities, the Facebook page is not an official one and is run by supporters in the area.At the time of filing this report, the page had 2,32,991 followers and 2,17,951 ‘likes’. It has newspaper clippings and videos of television shows talking about PM Narendra Modi and his policies.Sample this —a Hindi newspaper clipping shows a fall in petrol, diesel prices but a rise in LPG and caption reads Bhakton bolo ab Modi Modi (Fans, chant Modi Modi).It also has a video which hits at the BJP’s Gujarat model of development, with a post that says #VikasGoneCrazy. “Gujarat mein vikas aspatal se sidhe garba pandal pahuncha (development in Gujarat has reached the garba venue from the hospital).”There are a few posts which talk about how PM Modi changed his stance on various issues, how the media is under pressure under the BJP rule and the like. The page also regularly posts videos, photos, articles on Rahul Gandhi’s visit to various areas, meetings with people, etc.