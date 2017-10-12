Amethi's Samajwadi MLA Fumes as his Name is Blackened on Foundation Stones

Amid all the hustle in Amethi over the recent political visits of several politicians, a recent picture showing Samajwadi Party MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh’s name blackened out on the foundation stones of a number of projects in Amethi has the MLA fuming.The picture shows Singh’s name on the right hand corner of a foundation stone, but barely readable with black ink applied on it.The SP MLA from Amethi’s Gauriganj is irate that his name was defaced from the foundation stones laid by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in the presence of BJP President Amit Shah, UP BJP Chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and Union Minister Smriti Irani.Speaking to News18, Singh said, “This is sheer disrespect to an MLA. How can you take my name off the development schemes in Amethi?”“Authorities say my name was removed as I had informed the District Magistrate that I will not be part of the event. In that case, why was the name of Keshav Prasad Maurya not blackened as he was also not present at the event? This is political vendetta and shows how insecure the government is,” added Rakesh Pratap Singh.One of the foundation stones with Rakesh Pratap Singh's name blackened out. (Image: News18)The political fight over taking credit of the development work in the state seems never ending.The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday alleged that the Yogi Adityanath-led government was removing the foundation stones of projects inaugurated by former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.Images have emerged from Sri Ram Government Hospital in Ayodhya of rods being used to gouge out plaques bearing Akhilesh Yadav's name. The Samajwadi Party has claimed that the incumbent government has asked its workers to remove plaques of the projects initiated by Akhilesh Yadav, to rob him of the credits.The UP Chief Minister is expected to visit Ayodhya just ahead of Diwali to make several announcements, and inaugurate certain development projects.