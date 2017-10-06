Sasikala Walks Out of Bengaluru Prison on 5-day Parole to Meet Ailing Husband

Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala walked out of a Bengaluru prison on Friday hours after being granted parole for five days on Friday to meet her ailing husband Natarajan who recently underwent a liver and kidney transplant.Sasikala had sought parole for 15 days to meet her 74-year-old estranged husband who was a bureaucrat in the Tamil Nadu government during the late chief minister Jayalalithaa's early tenures.After her first application was rejected on "technical grounds" on October 3 for not producing certain requisite documents, Sasikala had filed a fresh plea for parole.Rajya Sabha member from Tamil Nadu Navneet Krishnan has given an undertaking for Sasikala's parole, her lawyer Krisnappana told reporters outside the jail premises."Rs 1,000 surety also has been deposited," he added. Around 100 supporters of Sasikala gathered outside the jail premises.Krisnappana said Sasikala's nephew TTV Dinakaran completed parole formalities at the jail.While on parole, Sasikala is restricted to only visiting the hospital where Natarajan is admitted and cannot entertain any visitors either that the hospital of the place of stay mentioned in her parole plea. She can also not take part in any “political” activities.Sasikala's husband, M Natarajan (74) underwent the liver and kidney transplant on October 3 with the organs harvested from a brain-dead youth, according to Gleneagles Global Health City hospital in Chennai.Natarajan – who joined AIADMK when MGR was alive – along with other members of the so-called “Mannargudi Mafia” was banished by Jayalalithaa from all centres of power and her Poes Garden residence in 2011.Sasikala managed to return to Jayalalithaa’s good books after publicly distancing herself from Natarajan and his family.A confidante of late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, Sasikala, 60, is serving a four-year jail term in Bengaluru since February 15 after the Supreme Court upheld her conviction in a corruption case.Co-convicts Elavarasi and VN Sudhakaran, Sasikala's sister-in-law and nephew, are also serving their sentence but had not applied for parole.