Photo of BJP Leaders Dressed as Tipu Sultan Surfaces Amid Birthday Row

Amid a raging debate over Tipu Sultan’s birthday celebrations in Karnataka, an old photo of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar dressed as Tipu Sultan has surfaced, much to the embarrassment of the saffron party.In this viral photo, the two BJP leaders can be seen wearing a headgear and posing with a sword, like that of the late Sultan.A few days back Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde had refused to join the birthday celebrations of Tipu Sultan, asking his officials to keep his name out of the invitation list.Many a BJP leader, including Hegde, have come out to speak against the Mysore ruler saying he had indulged in murdering thousands of Indians.At a time when BJP is again debating the need to celebrate Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary, the viral photo of the two BJP leaders, that dates back to five years, has given Congress a new weapon to call out on the “hypocrisy” of the opposition party.Karnataka Congress Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao said that BJP's double standard was exposed.Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan and former Deputy CM R Ashok are also seen sharing the stage."The backlash for us celebrating Tipu Jayanthi is politically motivated. Didn’t Shettar know back then that Tipu was tyrant and a bigot? BJP wants to polarize voters and communally rake-up the sentiments of the people," said Rao.However, BJP has defended the photo saying it was not a government-organised celebration where they had posed.Jagadish Shettar said that BJP is against the government spending money for Tipu Jayanthi celebrations, let Congress do it as a private event."The photo was from an award ceremony of the minority morcha, where they had given us headgears and swords. Our government was not organising the event. It was not Tipu Jayanti either," said Shettar.Meanwhile, the Congress has decided to celebrate the birth anniversaries of over 30 people like Kittu Rani Chenamma, Swami Vivekananada, Basaveshwara, Kanaka Dasa along with Tipu Sultan.This year’s Tipu Jayanthi is slated to be held on November 10, when the BJP is planning to call a state-wide protest alleging that Congress is celebrating these Jayanthis to appease the minorities ahead of the elections in 2018.