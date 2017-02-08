Amid Drama in TN, Governor Says Happy to be Among Nobel Laureates

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who also has additional charge of Tamil Nadu, made a fleeting reference to the situation in the southern state at a programme here.

"I am also in charge as a Governor of Tamil Nadu. A lot of political development is taking place in the state. The moment you put (on) TV sets in your house, Tamil Nadu news is coming and various debates are going on.

"Now and then they say where is the Governor of Tamil Nadu. And I am happy here to be with you amidst Nobel laureates," Rao said.

He was speaking after presenting honorary D.Sc. (Honoris Causa) to two Nobel laureates, namely, Jean-Marie Lehn, Professor, College de France in Paris, and Robert H Grubbs, Victor and Elizabeth Atkins Professor of Chemistry, California Institute of Technology, at the sixth annual convocation of the Institute of Chemical Technology here.