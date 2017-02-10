Amid Tussle Between Sasikala and Panneerselvam, Stalin Meets Governor

Chennai: The fight for the Chief Minister's chair between Sasikala and O Panneerselvam in Tamil Nadu is going nowhere with Governor Vidyasagar Rao still undecided on the issue, as the feud in the ruling AIADMK escalated on Friday with VK Sasikala sacking party presidium chairman E Madusudhanan, who wrote to the Election Commission not to recognise her as General Secretary.

The Governor was said to be still evaluating legal opinion on Sasikala's claim to having an overwhelming support of party MLAs while the judgement of Supreme Court on disproportionate assets case against her was imminent next week.

On his part, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam asserted that his camp would not allow the party to go into hands of 'a family' and that the "dream of those to capture power" will end as a "day dream".

Addressing party workers, Panneerselvam, who has revolted against Sasikala, dubbed her aspiration to helm both AIADMK and the government as "selfishness and family hegemony".

"The dream of those who want to capture the party and government will end as a daydream...We will not allow anybody, any selfish forces to capture the party which was built by Amma (former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa)," he said.

The party was the asset of the AIADMK cadre, he said, adding, "we will never allow this to become the property of a family", an apparent reference to Sasikala and her extended family.

"We are raising our voice for our rights. For sure, good things will happen," Panneerselvam said and reiterated that "dharma (truth) will triumph ultimately".

Meanwhile, DMK Working President and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin met the Governor and urged him to ensure that a "democratically and Constitutionally valid" government was in place in the state through a "free-and-fair floor test" in the Assembly.

He submitted a representation in which he said the state administration cannot be allowed to "drift towards a dangerous destination" as it could lead to a complete breakdown of it.

Meanwhile, a section of AIADMK MLAs owing allegiance to Sasikala have dismissed media reports and allegations by the Panneerselvam camp that they have been "detained" at a resort in Mahabalipuram, and asserted that they were "free".

VC Arukutty, MLA from Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore and a supporter of Panneerselvam, alleged that the MLAs had been "detained" and were "not reachable."

"The MLAs are not reachable. They have been detained. They are legislators elected by people, so release them. Let them go and meet people," he told reporters here.

However, the MLAs owing allegiance to Sasikala rejected the allegations.

"We are free. We are keenly awaiting Governor's invitation (to Sasikala to form government). We are not children to be detained or abducted as is being reported in a section of media," Perundurai MLA ND Venkadachalam said.

