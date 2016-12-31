Amid Yadav Drama in UP, Shivpal's Name Dropped from SP Website

New Delhi: Amid the raging Yadav clan civil war in Uttar Pradesh, a small clue on the Samajwadi Party’s website offers a clue about the latest pecking order in the State’s extended first family.

Shivpal Yadav’s picture is nowhere to be seen on the website. The homepage features images of patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav, but pictures of Mulayam’s brother have been dropped overnight from the site.

It looks like the Akhilesh-Ramgopal team has the uppen hand, at least on social media. Their expulsion letters have also been removed from the website. The explanation most likely is that it is Akhilesh’s supporters who run the website and therefore are gaming it to present their leader in a more favourable light.

This is quite a turnaround from last evening, when Mulayam Singh “sacked” son and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh and cousin Ramgopal Yadav from the Party. The story today is different as reports from Lucknow emerge about a last minute meeting between the father and son to prevent a split in the party before the crucial Assembly elections in 2017.