Amid Yadav Drama in UP, Shivpal's Name Dropped from SP Website
File photo of SP state president Shivpal Yadav (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Amid the raging Yadav clan civil war in Uttar Pradesh, a small clue on the Samajwadi Party’s website offers a clue about the latest pecking order in the State’s extended first family.
Shivpal Yadav’s picture is nowhere to be seen on the website. The homepage features images of patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav, but pictures of Mulayam’s brother have been dropped overnight from the site.
It looks like the Akhilesh-Ramgopal team has the uppen hand, at least on social media. Their expulsion letters have also been removed from the website. The explanation most likely is that it is Akhilesh’s supporters who run the website and therefore are gaming it to present their leader in a more favourable light.
This is quite a turnaround from last evening, when Mulayam Singh “sacked” son and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh and cousin Ramgopal Yadav from the Party. The story today is different as reports from Lucknow emerge about a last minute meeting between the father and son to prevent a split in the party before the crucial Assembly elections in 2017.
Recommended For You
- BREAKING TABOOUdta Punjab, Kahaani 2, Dear Zindagi: Films That Spoke About Issues in 2016
- BEST of 2016Year Ender 2016: Top 5 Flagship Smartphones of 2016
- LookbackKriti to Taandav: Short Films That Made a Mark in 2016
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special
- knockout!Ronda Rousey Loses UFC Title Fight to Amanda Nunes in 48 Seconds