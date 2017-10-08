Amit Shah Kicks Off Anti-Left Rally in Delhi, Says They're 'Politically Violent by Nature'

: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday launched into a tirade against the CPI(M) rule in Kerala, saying Communists are “politically violent by nature” and that the bodies of “our workers were chopped into pieces to instill fear".Shah, who left his Kerala "Raksha Yatra" midway earlier this week, undertook a march to the Left party's office in the national capital, urging his party workers to fight the "tyranny of the Left". He alleged that over 120 RSS-BJP workers had been murdered in Kerala ever since the Communists came to power.Shah trained his guns on the Congress, too, saying just as Communists had finished around the world, the Congress was finished in India.The BJP president took up the cudgels against the human rights activists, questioning why they weren’t protesting “political murders” in Kerala. "Their selective protest exposes them. Why don't they carry out a candle march against their fellow Red comrades?"He attacked Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his failure to control political violence in his state. "He should be ashamed of himself. The maximum number of killings have occurred under his nose, within his own district."Earlier this week, Shah had kicked off the Jan Raksha Yatra (people's protection march) from Payyannur in Kerala. According to the party, he skipped the march in Pinarayi -- the hometown of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan -- as he had to attend a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Shah is expected to join the BJP workers in Thiruvananthapuram, where BJP-RSS workers currently on the march in different parts of the state will come together, on the last day of the “Raksha Yatra”.The Bhartiya Janata Party is pushing itself beyond the Hindi heartland, seeking a foothold in a region that has historicallybeen dominated by the Left.