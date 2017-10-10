Amit Shah LIVE: BJP Chief to Address Mega Rally in Amethi Today

Oct 10, 2017 10:58 am (IST)

Smriti Irani speaks to CNN-News18's Marya Shakil in Amethi. Irani says, "Rahul Gandhi has no clue about what's going on in his own constituency. You will find his name on some project or the other in Amethi, but there's no work that he did here. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has created jobs in Amethi. Congress and Rahul Gandhi has already lost Amethi."

Irani rubbishes the claim of Amethi being a Gandhi bastion. "Congress fared very badly in the last Assembly elections, how do you still call it a Gandhi bastion."