Amit Shah LIVE: BJP Chief to Address Mega Rally in Amethi Today

News18.com | October 10, 2017, 11:04 AM IST
Event Highlights

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah will address a mega rally in Amethi on Tuesday in what is seen as BJP’s attempt to take on the Congress in Gandhi bastion. Shah will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Minister Smriti Irani.​
Oct 10, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

Preparations ahead of BJP President Amit Shah's visit to Amethi on Tuesday. (Image source: Smriti Irani's Twitter handle)

Oct 10, 2017 10:58 am (IST)

Smriti Irani speaks to CNN-News18's Marya Shakil in Amethi. Irani says, "Rahul Gandhi has no clue about what's going on in his own constituency. You will find his name on some project or the other in Amethi, but there's no work that he did here. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has created jobs in Amethi. Congress and Rahul Gandhi has already lost Amethi."

Irani rubbishes the claim of Amethi being a Gandhi bastion. "Congress fared very badly in the last Assembly elections, how do you still call it a Gandhi bastion."

Oct 10, 2017 10:12 am (IST)

Oct 10, 2017 10:06 am (IST)

Since the 2014 defeat, Smriti Irani has continued to visit Amethi as part of her attempts to nurture the constituency. The larger attempt also seems to be to engage the Congress’s firepower in its own backyard in the run-up to the next General Elections.

Oct 10, 2017 9:51 am (IST)

Union Minister Smriti Irani took stock of the preparations in Amethi on Monday.

Oct 10, 2017 9:30 am (IST)

While Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Vadodara, Gujarat, the entire BJP brigade will be landing up in his pocket borough, his Parliament constituency Amethi to campaign for the 2019 General Elections. In a unique exchange on Tuesday, the two rival party bosses will be seen pulling each other down in the opponent's bastions.

Oct 10, 2017 9:25 am (IST)

Union Minister Smriti Irani reached Amethi on Monday, a day ahead of the high-profile BJP event on Tuesday. She took stock of preparations and met senior party leaders at Salon in Rae Bareli followed by visits to Amethi and Musafirkhana. 

Oct 10, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

Amit Shah’s visit to the Gandhi backyard is seen as a part of the BJP’s Mission 120 for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections — the vistarak or expansion program, wherein the party has resolved to win the seats in which it stood second in the 2014 General Elections. For the day-long schedule in Amethi, Amit Shah will be accompanied by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. She had contested the last Lok Sabha election against the Gandhi scion and was successful in substantially reducing the Congress’s winning margin.

Oct 10, 2017 9:09 am (IST)

BJP President Amit Shah would be inaugurating several projects in Uttar Pradesh, apart from addressing party workers and members of RSS during the day-long visit to Amethi.

Oct 10, 2017 9:07 am (IST)

BJP President Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are expected to inaugurate a number of healthcare and irrigation projects in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. This would be deemed as the BJP government’s development agenda for the Gandhi pocket borough of Amethi, with an eye on the 2019 General Elections.

Oct 10, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

On Tuesday, Amit Shah will be travelling to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency Amethi, which the Gandhi scion has held since 2004. In fact, the Gandhi family has lost the two bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli only once in the post-Emergency elections when both Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi were trounced by the Janata opponents in 1977.

