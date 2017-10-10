Amit Shah LIVE: BJP Chief to Address Mega Rally in Amethi Today

Event Highlights
Smriti Irani speaks to CNN-News18's Marya Shakil in Amethi. Irani says, "Rahul Gandhi has no clue about what's going on in his own constituency. You will find his name on some project or the other in Amethi, but there's no work that he did here. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has created jobs in Amethi. Congress and Rahul Gandhi has already lost Amethi."
Irani rubbishes the claim of Amethi being a Gandhi bastion. "Congress fared very badly in the last Assembly elections, how do you still call it a Gandhi bastion."
Smriti Irani speaks to CNN-News18's Marya Shakil in Amethi. Irani says, "Rahul Gandhi has no clue about what's going on in his own constituency. You will find his name on some project or the other in Amethi, but there's no work that he did here. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has created jobs in Amethi. Congress and Rahul Gandhi has already lost Amethi."
Irani rubbishes the claim of Amethi being a Gandhi bastion. "Congress fared very badly in the last Assembly elections, how do you still call it a Gandhi bastion."
Union Minister Smriti Irani took stock of the preparations in Amethi on Monday.
Preparations are underway to welcome @BJP4India President @AmitShah ji & CM @myogiadityanath ji to Amethi. pic.twitter.com/FDWvbG0UrY— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 9, 2017
While Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Vadodara, Gujarat, the entire BJP brigade will be landing up in his pocket borough, his Parliament constituency Amethi to campaign for the 2019 General Elections. In a unique exchange on Tuesday, the two rival party bosses will be seen pulling each other down in the opponent's bastions.
Amit Shah’s visit to the Gandhi backyard is seen as a part of the BJP’s Mission 120 for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections — the vistarak or expansion program, wherein the party has resolved to win the seats in which it stood second in the 2014 General Elections. For the day-long schedule in Amethi, Amit Shah will be accompanied by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. She had contested the last Lok Sabha election against the Gandhi scion and was successful in substantially reducing the Congress’s winning margin.
BJP President Amit Shah would be inaugurating several projects in Uttar Pradesh, apart from addressing party workers and members of RSS during the day-long visit to Amethi.
भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @AmitShah के आज उत्तर प्रदेश में सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम। pic.twitter.com/W5VlJuUPpy— Office of Amit Shah (@AmitShahOffice) October 10, 2017
BJP President Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are expected to inaugurate a number of healthcare and irrigation projects in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. This would be deemed as the BJP government’s development agenda for the Gandhi pocket borough of Amethi, with an eye on the 2019 General Elections.
On Tuesday, Amit Shah will be travelling to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency Amethi, which the Gandhi scion has held since 2004. In fact, the Gandhi family has lost the two bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli only once in the post-Emergency elections when both Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi were trounced by the Janata opponents in 1977.
-
08 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship SCO vs PNG 203/1049.2 overs 204/548.0 oversPapua New Guinea beat Scotland by 5 wickets
-
07 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 118/818.4 overs 49/15.3 oversIndia beat Australia by 9 wickets (D/L method)
-
06 - 08 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 573/4120.0 overs 147/1042.5 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by an innings and 254 runs
-
06 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship SCO vs PNG 278/950.0 overs 177/1043.3 oversScotland beat Papua New Guinea by 101 runs
-
01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 242/950.0 overs 243/342.5 oversIndia beat Australia by 7 wickets