Amit Shah Rally LIVE: BJP Chief Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Says Focus on Amethi Not Gujarat

Oct 10, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)

BJP National President Amit Shah starts listing 106 projects that the Modi government has announced. Takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, says "may be he doesn't even know how to count till 106".

After Rahul Gandhi, Shah takes a jibe at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, says, "At least we have done something. The first thing we did was get a Prime Minister who speaks".