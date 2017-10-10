Amit Shah Rally LIVE: BJP Chief Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Says Focus on Amethi Not Gujarat

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
BJP National President Amit Shah starts listing 106 projects that the Modi government has announced. Takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, says "may be he doesn't even know how to count till 106".
After Rahul Gandhi, Shah takes a jibe at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, says, "At least we have done something. The first thing we did was get a Prime Minister who speaks".
There are two models of development, the Nehru-Gandhi model and the Modi model. Rahul Gandhi is visiting Gujarat at this moment, there we have the Modi model, which has provided constant electricity supply for all households, there's water and all facilities in all households. The Gandhi family did nothing for three decades. Gujarat's people know the development it has seen, please look at your constituency 'Rahul Baba': BJP President Amit Shah.
"Three generations of Amethi have been asking questions to the Congress family on what have they done for the people of Amethi. Today, standing on their home ground, I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, why does Amethi not have a Collector's Office, an office of All India Radio and no development," says BJP President Amit Shah.
BJP National President Amit Shah starts addressing the Amethi rally. Shah says, "I am here today because of Smriti Irani's invitation. I have come here because I have never seen another constituency that the winning candidate (referring to Rahul Gandhi, who won the Amethi seat) never visits his constituency, but the losing candidate keeps visiting."
BJP leader Smriti Irani takes a dig at the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government, says, "The people here were promised jobs, but the cycle now stands punctured." Irani assures BJP President Amit Shah, who is present on the stage, says, "Lotus will bloom in Amethi. Rahul Gandhi will lose the elections."
While Congress Vice-President is visiting Vadodara in Gujarat, Union Minister Smriti Irani launches a scathing attack on him in his own Lok Sabha constituency and family bastion Amethi. Irani says, "Rahul Gandhi has no time for Amethi. There has been no development in Amethi, which is Rahul Gandhi's constituency."
Amit Shah will launch development schemes at UPSIDC Maidan in Amethi today. Meanwhile, he is distributing certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes.
भाजपा अध्यक्ष श्री अमित शाह विभिन्न योजनाओं के लाभार्थियों को प्रमाण पत्र वितरित कर रहे हैं।#ShahInAmethi pic.twitter.com/kBXrTYWaxh— BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) October 10, 2017
#BREAKING – BJP President Amit Shah arrives in #Amethi for mega BJP rally pic.twitter.com/SHMpt3NLsY— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 10, 2017
Click to read: Amit Shah Takes Fight for 2019 General Elections to Gandhi Bastion Amethi
Rahul Gandhi was in Amethi for three days last week. The district administration had first denied him permission to visit, citing "security reasons", but relented later.
Smriti Irani speaks to CNN-News18's Marya Shakil in Amethi. Irani says, "Rahul Gandhi has no clue about what's going on in his own constituency. You will find his name on some project or the other in Amethi, but there's no work that he did here. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has created jobs in Amethi. Congress and Rahul Gandhi has already lost Amethi."
Irani rubbishes the claim of Amethi being a Gandhi bastion. "Congress fared very badly in the last Assembly elections, how do you still call it a Gandhi bastion."
Smriti Irani speaks to CNN-News18's Marya Shakil in Amethi. Irani says, "Rahul Gandhi has no clue about what's going on in his own constituency. You will find his name on some project or the other in Amethi, but there's no work that he did here. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has created jobs in Amethi. Congress and Rahul Gandhi has already lost Amethi."
Irani rubbishes the claim of Amethi being a Gandhi bastion. "Congress fared very badly in the last Assembly elections, how do you still call it a Gandhi bastion."
Union Minister Smriti Irani took stock of the preparations in Amethi on Monday.
Preparations are underway to welcome @BJP4India President @AmitShah ji & CM @myogiadityanath ji to Amethi. pic.twitter.com/FDWvbG0UrY— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 9, 2017
While Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Vadodara, Gujarat, the entire BJP brigade will be landing up in his pocket borough, his Parliament constituency Amethi to campaign for the 2019 General Elections. In a unique exchange on Tuesday, the two rival party bosses will be seen pulling each other down in the opponent's bastions.
Amit Shah’s visit to the Gandhi backyard is seen as a part of the BJP’s Mission 120 for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections — the vistarak or expansion program, wherein the party has resolved to win the seats in which it stood second in the 2014 General Elections. For the day-long schedule in Amethi, Amit Shah will be accompanied by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. She had contested the last Lok Sabha election against the Gandhi scion and was successful in substantially reducing the Congress’s winning margin.
BJP President Amit Shah would be inaugurating several projects in Uttar Pradesh, apart from addressing party workers and members of RSS during the day-long visit to Amethi.
भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @AmitShah के आज उत्तर प्रदेश में सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम। pic.twitter.com/W5VlJuUPpy— Office of Amit Shah (@AmitShahOffice) October 10, 2017
-
08 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship SCO vs PNG 203/1049.2 overs 204/548.0 oversPapua New Guinea beat Scotland by 5 wickets
-
07 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 118/818.4 overs 49/15.3 oversIndia beat Australia by 9 wickets (D/L method)
-
06 - 08 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 573/4120.0 overs 147/1042.5 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by an innings and 254 runs
-
06 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship SCO vs PNG 278/950.0 overs 177/1043.3 oversScotland beat Papua New Guinea by 101 runs
-
01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 242/950.0 overs 243/342.5 oversIndia beat Australia by 7 wickets