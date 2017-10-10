GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Amit Shah Rally LIVE: BJP Chief Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Says Focus on Amethi Not Gujarat

News18.com | October 10, 2017, 1:36 PM IST
Event Highlights

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah addressing a mega rally in Amethi. Shah has been accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Union minister Smriti Irani attacked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during BJP’s mega rally in Amethi. She said Rahul has no time for Amethi.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 10, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)

When we will come asking for vote in 2019, we won't have to promise schemes and projects, we will come with a list of works that we have done already: BJP President Amit Shah.

Oct 10, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)

BJP National President Amit Shah starts listing 106 projects that the Modi government has announced. Takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, says "may be he doesn't even know how to count till 106". 

After Rahul Gandhi, Shah takes a jibe at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, says, "At least we have done something. The first thing we did was get a Prime Minister who speaks".

Oct 10, 2017 1:28 pm (IST)

There are two models of development, the Nehru-Gandhi model and the Modi model. Rahul Gandhi is visiting Gujarat at this moment, there we have the Modi model, which has provided constant electricity supply for all households, there's water and all facilities in all households. The Gandhi family did nothing for three decades. Gujarat's people know the development it has seen, please look at your constituency 'Rahul Baba': BJP President Amit Shah.

Oct 10, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)

"Three generations of Amethi have been asking questions to the Congress family on what have they done for the people of Amethi. Today, standing on their home ground, I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, why does Amethi not have a Collector's Office, an office of All India Radio and no development," says BJP President Amit Shah.

Oct 10, 2017 1:23 pm (IST)

BJP National President Amit Shah starts addressing the Amethi rally. Shah says, "I am here today because of Smriti Irani's invitation. I have come here because I have never seen another constituency that the winning candidate (referring to Rahul Gandhi, who won the Amethi seat) never visits his constituency, but the losing candidate keeps visiting."

Oct 10, 2017 1:17 pm (IST)

We will work towards the development of Amethi, along with the whole of Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Amethi rally. (Image source: CNN-News18)

Oct 10, 2017 1:14 pm (IST)

The conspiracy by 'Jija' (Brother-in-law) and 'Beta' (Son) to land grab for Samrat Cycles, under the Rajiv Gandhi foundation's name, will not materialise as long as we are here, says Yogi Adityanath.

Oct 10, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)

I assure you that this government will work with full commitment for the development of every citizen of the state: Yogi Adityanath.

Oct 10, 2017 1:07 pm (IST)

The previous government (in the Centre and state) never paid any heed to Amethi's problems. Now the government has changed, BJP is in power in both Centre and State, we will bring about change and development, says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Oct 10, 2017 1:05 pm (IST)

I assure you that this government will not leave any stone unturned in the development of Amethi and Uttar Pradesh, says Yogi Adityanath.

Oct 10, 2017 1:01 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath starts addressing the Amethi rally as Smriti Irani ends her speech. BJP has launched 22 developmental schemes at the BJP rally in Amethi.

Oct 10, 2017 1:00 pm (IST)

BJP leader Smriti Irani takes a dig at the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government, says, "The people here were promised jobs, but the cycle now stands punctured." Irani assures BJP President Amit Shah, who is present on the stage, says, "Lotus will bloom in Amethi. Rahul Gandhi will lose the elections."

Oct 10, 2017 12:56 pm (IST)

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti: BJP is in power in both Uttar Pradesh and the Centre, we will create jobs for the people like no one else could. Yogi government has done what no other government could.

Oct 10, 2017 12:53 pm (IST)

Top BJP leaders including National President Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Smriti Irani are attending the rally in Amethi. (Image source: CNN-News18)

Oct 10, 2017 12:51 pm (IST)

While Congress Vice-President is visiting Vadodara in Gujarat, Union Minister Smriti Irani launches a scathing attack on him in his own Lok Sabha constituency and family bastion Amethi. Irani says, "Rahul Gandhi has no time for Amethi. There has been no development in Amethi, which is Rahul Gandhi's constituency."

Oct 10, 2017 12:48 pm (IST)

Pipri Village boycotted elections last year because they didn't want to vote for Congress, their MP never visited them or met them. Every child in Pipri now knows that the BJP government is there to listen to all their complaints: Union Minister Smriti Irani at the Amethi rally. 

Oct 10, 2017 12:43 pm (IST)

Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani starts addressing a rally in Amethi at the launch of development schemes at UPSIDC Maidan, attacks Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi in the Gandhi bastion. Says, "Amethi has embraced both BJP and me."

Oct 10, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)

Amit Shah will launch development schemes at UPSIDC Maidan in Amethi today. Meanwhile, he is distributing certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

Oct 10, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)
Oct 10, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)

BJP chief Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Smriti Irani have arrived for Amethi rally.

Oct 10, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

Click to read: Amit Shah Takes Fight for 2019 General Elections to Gandhi Bastion Amethi

Rahul Gandhi was in Amethi for three days last week. The district administration had first denied him permission to visit, citing "security reasons", but relented later.

Oct 10, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

Preparations ahead of BJP President Amit Shah's visit to Amethi on Tuesday. (Image source: Smriti Irani's Twitter handle)

Oct 10, 2017 10:58 am (IST)

Smriti Irani speaks to CNN-News18's Marya Shakil in Amethi. Irani says, "Rahul Gandhi has no clue about what's going on in his own constituency. You will find his name on some project or the other in Amethi, but there's no work that he did here. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has created jobs in Amethi. Congress and Rahul Gandhi has already lost Amethi."

Irani rubbishes the claim of Amethi being a Gandhi bastion. "Congress fared very badly in the last Assembly elections, how do you still call it a Gandhi bastion."

Oct 10, 2017 10:12 am (IST)

Smriti Irani speaks to CNN-News18's Marya Shakil in Amethi. Irani says, "Rahul Gandhi has no clue about what's going on in his own constituency. You will find his name on some project or the other in Amethi, but there's no work that he did here. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has created jobs in Amethi. Congress and Rahul Gandhi has already lost Amethi."

Irani rubbishes the claim of Amethi being a Gandhi bastion. "Congress fared very badly in the last Assembly elections, how do you still call it a Gandhi bastion."

Irani rubbishes the claim of Amethi being a Gandhi bastion. "Congress fared very badly in the last Assembly elections, how do you still call it a Gandhi bastion."

Oct 10, 2017 10:06 am (IST)

Since the 2014 defeat, Smriti Irani has continued to visit Amethi as part of her attempts to nurture the constituency. The larger attempt also seems to be to engage the Congress’s firepower in its own backyard in the run-up to the next General Elections.

Oct 10, 2017 9:51 am (IST)

Union Minister Smriti Irani took stock of the preparations in Amethi on Monday.

Oct 10, 2017 9:30 am (IST)

While Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Vadodara, Gujarat, the entire BJP brigade will be landing up in his pocket borough, his Parliament constituency Amethi to campaign for the 2019 General Elections. In a unique exchange on Tuesday, the two rival party bosses will be seen pulling each other down in the opponent's bastions.

Oct 10, 2017 9:25 am (IST)

Union Minister Smriti Irani reached Amethi on Monday, a day ahead of the high-profile BJP event on Tuesday. She took stock of preparations and met senior party leaders at Salon in Rae Bareli followed by visits to Amethi and Musafirkhana. 

Oct 10, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

Amit Shah’s visit to the Gandhi backyard is seen as a part of the BJP’s Mission 120 for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections — the vistarak or expansion program, wherein the party has resolved to win the seats in which it stood second in the 2014 General Elections. For the day-long schedule in Amethi, Amit Shah will be accompanied by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. She had contested the last Lok Sabha election against the Gandhi scion and was successful in substantially reducing the Congress’s winning margin.

Oct 10, 2017 9:09 am (IST)

BJP President Amit Shah would be inaugurating several projects in Uttar Pradesh, apart from addressing party workers and members of RSS during the day-long visit to Amethi.

