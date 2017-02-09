Amit Shah Recalls 'Maut Ka Saudagar' Comment, Defends PM Modi

Tehri: Amid the uproar over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb at his predecessor Manmohan Singh, BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday told Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi to recall what his mother called Modi in the past.

Addressing an election rally, Shah said Rahul Gandhi had no grounds to attack Modi since he himself had humiliated Manmohan Singh by shooting down a cabinet decision when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

Shah's reference was apparently to Congress President Sonia Gandhi's description of Modi, when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister, as "maut ke saudagar" (merchant of death).

Urging the people to vote out what he called a corrupt and inefficient Congress government of Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Shah said the people of the hill state should vote to change the fate of Uttarakhand.

"Vote for the BJP and give us a majority," he told the gathering.