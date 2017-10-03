Amit Shah Says Cycle of Violence Begins When Left Comes to Power in Kerala

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday trained his guns on the Left saying that political killings are common in both Kerala and Tripura, both Left front rules states.“Whenever the Left Front comes to power the cycle of violence begins in Kerala. Over 120 BJP and RSS workers have been killed and Kerala. Over 80 of them have been killed in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency. He needs to answer to the public,” Shah said.He also questioned human rights organisations for not talking about and protesting against the political killings in Kerala.Earlier in the day, the BJP chief offered prayers at the famous Rajarajeswara Temple in Taliparamba near Kannur.Shah inaugurated the BJP's Janaraksha Yatra in Payyannur in the district. He arrived at Mangalore airport early on Tuesday morning. He was accompanied by state BJP leaders.After offering prayers, Shah proceeded to Payyannur to launch the 15-day march in the state against the alleged “red terrorism” unleashed by the Left party against BJP and Sangh parivar workers.The Jan Raksha Yatra (people's protection march) from Payyannur will travel through the state before culminating in Thiruvananthapuram on October 17.Several Union ministers will also participate in the march under the theme of "All have to live!! AgainstJihadi-Red Terror."As many as 120 BJP workers, 84 in Kannur alone, have been killed in the state since 2001 with 14 of them in the chief minister's home town since he took over the reigns last year, the BJP has alleged.The CPI(M) has, in turn, accused the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of resorting to violence and denied the involvement of its government and leadership in political killings.