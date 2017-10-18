: BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, asking him if people had given him a mandate "to kill BJP and RSS workers".Shah, who was in Kerala on the completion of 'janraksha yatra', didn't mince his words and tore into the CPI (M)-led government in Kerala. "After the arrival of this government to power in Kerala, at least 13 BJP-RSS workers have been murdered, most of them in the Kannur district," he said, daring Vijayan to fight on the development plank.The BJP president also questioned the Kerala chief minister if he was ready to take the moral responsibility for the killings of his party workers. "Violence in Kerala is not something new. Whenever the CPI (M) has come to power, it has given rise to political violence," he said, adding that 30 BJP-RSS workers had died between 1996-2001 when the left party was in power previously.Shah trained his guns on the erstwhile Congress rule, too, saying if its rule ended due to "corruption and nepotism", CPI (M)'s rule will come to an end because of violence.He exhorted people to "learn their lessons" or else, they will be "thrown out of their own state". Rebutting CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury, who had expressed displeasure over BJP's recent march to his party office, Shah said that his party was "carrying out a democratic march, unlike Yechury's workers who bomb our offices".Amit Shah, who had left the Janraksha Yatra midway a week ago, claimed that the statewide march had "scared" the chief minister of Kerala.Referring to the Solar Scam in which the former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy is involved, Shah asked if the lack of action meant some sort of deal had been hammered out between the Congress and the left.Shah promised the families of murdered workers that he will not let their assailants go scot-free. "I will ensure they are brought to justice."