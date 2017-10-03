Amit Shah to Flag Off BJP Campaign Against Political Violence in Kerala

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah will flag off a fortnight long campaign from Kannur against alleged killing of party and RSS workers in Kerala on Tuesday.BJP national leaders will be leading yatras across the state to mobilise its own cadre and challenge the ruling CPM in its own bastion from October 3 to 17.Apart from party chief Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the who’s who of the saffron party are slated to participate in the campaign.According to sources in the Kerala BJP, firebrand Hindutva leader Adityanath will march in areas where the party wants to send a strong message to its political opponents.According to a senior leader in Kerala BJP, Adityanath in all likelihood will be visiting Malappuram, a Muslim majority district in Kerala.Malappuram has, off late, been in the news for reports on 'Love Jihad' and conversion to Islam.The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Hadiya conversion case has mentioned that Kerala-based outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) has been using organizations like Malappuram-based Sathya Sarini for forced conversions.“Top leadership is yet to confirm but we definitely want Yogi Adityanath to walk the stretch in Malappuram,” a Kerala BJP leader told News 18 while Shah will march in chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s hometown Mambaram in Kannur district.When asked, KPA Majeed, MLA from Mankada in Malappuram district, said the BJP padyatra was nothing but a “desperate move”.“We are not preparing anything. They can walk wherever they want, speak wherever they want, even if it’s in Malappuram. There are certain extreme elements that may try to disrupt peace in the area. But then again, I am sure there will be no law and order situation,” said Majeed, who is also general secretary of Muslim League.CPM has alleged that Shah is trying to create trouble and “to destroy the reputation of the state which is known for its secular and democratic credentials”.