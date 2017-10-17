Amit Shah Will go Back to Kerala, Join 'Janaraksha Yatra' Today

Days after BJP President Amit Shah abandoned the Janraksha Yatra in Kerala midway, he is expected to again join the campaign "against the political violence unleashed by CPI(M) on Tuesday".The two-week-long campaign will conclude on Tuesday. The padyatra was flagged-off by Shah on October 3 from Kannur, the northern district of the state with a history of clashes between CPI(M) and BJP-RSS workers.Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath trooped in to Kerala to highlight the 'Left's atrocities' in Kerala under the LDF government.The sources said Shah would walk with party cadres from Pattom to the Puthrikandam maidan, the venue of the valedictory of the two-week-long yatra.A host of BJP leaders, Union ministers and BJP chief ministers have participated in the yatra at different stages. It's led by BJP state chief Kummanom Rajasekharan.The BJP has lashed out at the CPI(M) over the political violence in Kerala, alleging that their party cadres were attacked and killed by ruling CPI(M) workers.They had also alleged that instances of political violence increased whenever the LDF came to power in Kerala, ruled alternatively by Congress-led UDF and LDF.It was also alleged that the state has become a fertile ground for 'jihadis'.The ruling CPI(M) has rejected the charges and said that BJP-RSS activists attacked its workers instead.The CPI(M) has also alleged that the BJP was attempting to create tension in the state by unleashing violence.(With PTI inputs)