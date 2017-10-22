Amit Shah to Launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in Karnataka on Nov 2

: BJP president Amit Shah will launch the party's 75-day 'Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartan Yatra', to be undertaken by its chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa Bengaluru on November 2, to highlight the "omissions" and "commissions" of the Congress government in the state, a senior leader of the saffron party said on Sunday.The 'yatra', to mark the launch of the BJP's electoral campaign for next year's Assembly polls, would criss-cross the state, covering all the 224 Assembly segments, BJP national general secretary and Karnataka affairs in-charge Muralidhar Rao told reporters in Bengaluru.He was speaking after taking part in the Bhoomi Pooja (ground-breaking ceremony) for the march, near the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, from where it is scheduled to be launched.He said the "omissions" and "commissions" ofthe Siddaramaiah government would be highlighted during the 'yatra'.Rao also said the BJP was all set "make the life of the ruling Congress difficult" by continuing to expose one scam after the other during the 75-day 'yatra'.He challenged Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take part in public debates across the state."The BJP challenges Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi to take part in public debates. It is no more in the TV studios, but on the streets of Karnataka," he said. Rao said the saffron party was determined to free the people of Karnataka from corruption, bad governance and radicalisation, which, he alleged, were the hallmarks of theCongress regime headed by Siddaramaiah."This yatra is aimed at removing the Congress lock, stock and barrel in order to make Karnataka Congress-mukt (Congress-free) and form a BJP government headed by Yeddyurappa," he added.Six party workers on three motorcycles from each of the 27,000 booths in southern Karnataka -- a total of 1.62 lakh workers -- would arrive at the BIEC grounds here on November 2, to be present at the launch of the march, the BJP leader said.