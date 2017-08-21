GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Amit Shah's Three-day Visit to Tamil Nadu Postponed Again

The BJP chief was slated to attend a series of events in Chennai and Coimbatore during his August 22-24 state tour.

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2017, 1:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amit Shah's Three-day Visit to Tamil Nadu Postponed Again
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah.
Chennai: BJP president Amit Shah's three-day visit to Tamil Nadu scheduled to start from Tuesday has been postponed again, the party's state unit said on Monday.

Shah had to postpone his visit following a meeting of NDA chief ministers in Delhi on Monday and his subsequent required presence in various other important meetings, BJP State unit president Tamilisai Sounderrajan said.

As a result, Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu as part of the 95-day nation wide tour has been "postponed", she said in a statement.

The new schedule for his visit would be announced later, she added.

The BJP chief was slated to attend a series of events in Chennai and Coimbatore during his August 22-24 state tour.

Among other engagements, he was scheduled to meet a host of personalities, have lunch at a party worker's residence here and address the state party unit functionaries.

Shah was earlier scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu in May but the trip was postponed.

With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP chief is travelling across the country to strategise and find ways to strengthen the party at the grass-root level.

While BJP has one Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, it has no representation in the 234-member state Assembly, dominated by the AIADMK.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages: The Other Train To Pakistan

India's Frontier Villages: The Other Train To Pakistan

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.