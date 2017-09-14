: Come 2019, very household in Andhra Pradesh will have income more than Rs 10,000. Well, that is the target set by Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu.The chief minister reviewed the works done in the national and state level missions like National Urban Livelihood Mission and Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas during the first Governing Council Meeting and instructed the officials to prepare a document, "Vision 2022"."Design the detailed strategy, process and execute models. If necessary, engage a consultant. The target is to ensure that every household income must be above Rs 1,20,000 per annum by March 2019. In urban areas, we have the advantage of a market. In rural areas, we have the advantage of resources. We need to create opportunities, to integrate them", said Chandrababu Naidu.The responsibility to achieve the target has been entrusted to Andhra Pradesh Minister for Rural Development Nara Lokesh. Speaking to media, Nara Lokesh said," To ensure that every family in Andhra Pradesh makes an income of Rs 10,000 per month, we are working with all departments to integrate MNREGA with other schemes. Andhra Pradesh has been in forefront in use of technology and we want use it for grassroot impact and bring change in rural areas."In order to achieve the vision "Kutumba Vikasam, Samaja Vikasam", the Director of MEPMA, P. Chinnathataiah explained the four aspects of eliminating poverty, income generation activities, health & nutrition, education and social security."Livelihood units have been established which have recorded the enrollment of 8,51,815 members in the last three years. Other strategies to generate income are Bank Linkage, Capital Infusion, CBOs Corpus, Provision of Technical, Marketing and Financial Support, Training for Wage and Self Employment", he said.