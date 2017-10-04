Angry Arvind Returns: Top Quotes From Arvind Kejriwal's Blistering Assembly Speech

The detente between the office of the Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor in Delhi seems to be over. From regularisation of guest teachers to the Delhi Metro fare hike, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has been locking horns with the Centre over the last few weeks.The latest to fire a round of salvos was Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on the floor of the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday. In a debate over the regularisation of 15,000 guest teachers across the national capital, Kejriwal delivered an angry speech, even losing his temper at opposition leader Vijender Gupta.News 18 looks at some of his boldest quotes from the speech.Kejriwal claimed on Wednesday that none of the files related to the regularisation of guest teachers in Delhi was run past his deputy CM and Delhi’s education minister Manish Sisodia. “None of the files have been shown to Manish Sisodia. The entire world is talking about the good work that he has been doing but our own officials are not showing him files. When asked, officials said the L-G had refused. What does the L-G want to hide? I want to ask him, what state secrets do these files contain? There was a line in a film – My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist. I want to tell the L-G, 'I am the elected CM of Delhi and I’m not a terrorist. He (Sisodia) is the elected education minister of Delhi and he is not a terrorist.'”In a comment that caused BJP MLAs to walk out of the house, Kejriwal said, “They tell us to go to our officials. They know that they have scared these officials. They are not working according to us. They work according to directions they receive from the L-G on the phone. They (BJP) want the officials to tell us that this is not in our ambit and then they will raise these objections against us. Aap adhikariyon ke peeche chupke rajniti karte ho. Agar mard ke bachche ho toh saamne aake khulke rajniti karo. (You do your politics by hiding behind these officials. If you are the child of a man, then do your politics out in the open).”During his speech, Kejriwal was interjected by Vijender Gupta who asked him to first get the draft bill on guest teachers cleared by the Law Secretary. At this point, Kejriwal lost his cool and raised his voice while answering Gupta. “Are the people fools for choosing us? They should have chosen the Law Secretary instead. People chose us, they chose the CM, they chose the education minister and they chose you. People should have chosen a Law Secretary instead, what was the need of electing a CM? Yeh desh bureaucracy se nahi chalta, democracy se chalta hai. (Democracy, not bureaucracy, is what runs this country). They (bureaucrats) will do as we tell them to do. We will run Delhi.”Kejriwal once again raised his voice when he said, “He is your (BJP’s) L-G and you have appointed him. If he doesn’t work then fire him! The L-G says you can’t do this (regularise guest teachers), I will. Then do it! We have been sick and tired of this in the last two and a half years!The issue in contention was whether the order fell within the ambit of the elected legislative assembly or that of the L-G. Kejriwal, after first asking BJP MLAs to implore the L-G, said, “The L-G says this matter is not under us but in under him. For the sake of argument, let’s assume he’s right in saying so and the ball is in your court. We did whatever we had to do now you do your job.”