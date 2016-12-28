New Delhi: Career bureaucrat Anil Baijal, who was once LK Advani's right hand man, was on Wednesday appointed the next Lt Governor of Delhi following the resignation of Najeeb Jung. He will be sworn-in on December 30.

A 1969 batch IAS officer, Baijal was Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government besides holding key positions in other ministries.

In fact, he was first brought in by the then home minister Advani to clean up the Delhi Development Authority and later picked as home secretary over several other seniors.

I welcome Shri #AnilBaijal as the Lt.Governor of Delhi. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 28, 2016

Baijal, whose appointment papers were approved by President Pranab Mukherjee in the evening, had retired from service in 2006 as Secretary, Urban Development Ministry. He is a former vice chairman of Delhi Development Authority.

Baijal, 70, was actively associated with the designing and roll-out of Rs 60,000 crore Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) launched by the Manmohan Singh government.

The former bureaucrat was also on the executive council of the think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation, several of whose former members have been appointed to senior positions by the Modi government including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

News18 had, within hours of Jung’s resignation on December 22, reported that Baijal was the frontrunner to succeed him.

Jung had submitted his resignation on December 22, with one and a half years left for his term, after a tumultuous stint at the Delhi Raj Niwas that saw him locking horns with the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party multiple times.

The government on Wednesday recommended to the President, who is on an annual winter sojourn at Rashtrapathi Nilayam in Secunderabad, acceptance of Jung's resignation.

(With PTI inputs)