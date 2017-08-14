GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Ansari Remarks Have no Takers in Muslim Community: RSS Leader

Attacking Hamid Ansari, Indresh Kumar said all the while during his ten-year tenure as vice president he was secular and after demitting the post he has become hardliner.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2017, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ansari Remarks Have no Takers in Muslim Community: RSS Leader
File photo of RSS leader Indresh Kumar. (Image courtesy: hindi.news18.com)
Nagpur: RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday said there were no takers for former vice president Hamid Ansari's recent "insecurity among Muslims remark" even within the community.

He called the former vice president "unfortunate" as no one came out in support of his remarks.

"Hamid Ansari is such an unfortunate (durbhagyashali) person that no one in the country came forward in his support. Muslims in large numbers also opposed his comments," said Kumar, who was in the city today.

Attacking the former vice president, he said all the while during his ten-year tenure as vice president he (Ansari) was secular and after demitting the post he has become hardliner (kattarpanti).

The RSS leader also exhorted all those sharing a similar mindset to tell the name of the country where Muslims are secure.

"I have one request to him (Ansari) and people like him who feel that Muslims are insecure, they should tell the name of the country where Muslims are secure and they should go and live in that country where they feel secure," Kumar said.

Related Story

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.