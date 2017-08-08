AP EAMCET 2017 Final Seat Allotment Results Expected Tonight at apeamcet.nic.in

The AP EAMCET 2017 Final Seat Allotment Results are expected tonight from the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) on its official website apeamcet.nic.in.AP SCHE had conducted the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2017 exams in May. More than 2.5 Lakh students had appeared in AP EAMCET 2017 out of which 1.6 Lakh students appeared for admissions in Engineering Institutions while 81,000 students had appeared for medical seats.Candidates who had cleared the exam and exercised options, can check the Final Seat Allotment results by following the instructions below:: Visit the official website apeamcet.nic.in: Click on Final Allotment Results New: Enter your Preferred College and Branch: Click on Show Allotment: CTRL+ F with your Rank or Hall Ticket NumberCandidates can also check their Final Seat Allotment result by logging in to their candidate’s profile, then download the result and take a printout for further perusal. The candidates who get a seat allotted in the Final Seat Allotment Round for the first time need to pay the fee to confirm their seat before getting their documents and certificates verified at the allotted reporting centre.The following documents are required during the document verification process and candidates will be issued a receipt of the certificates at Help-line Centres after verification:. EAMCET Hall ticket. EAMCET Rank Card. SSC / Intermediate or Equivalent Marks Memo. Study/Bonafide Certificate from III to X Class and Intermediate (+2). In case a candidate claims fee exemption then he needs to furnish Income Certificate issued by MRO issued on or after 01.01.2014. Caste Certificate of SC/ST/BC/Minorities (if applicable). PH/NCC/CAP/Sports and Games Certificates (if applicable). Transfer Certificate