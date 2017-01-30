Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who on Monday filed nomination from Lucknow Cantonment Assembly seat, and her husband Prateek Yadav own assets worth over Rs 23 crore, including a swanky Lamborghini car.

In the affidavit filed along with her nomination paper, Aparna has showed movable assets worth over Rs 3.27 crore while that of her husband over Rs 13.41 crore.

In 2015-16, Aparna and Prateek had filed income tax returns of over Rs 50.18 lakh and Rs 1.47 crore respectively.

While Aparna did not have any vehicle in her name, husband Prateek has Lamborghini worth over Rs 5.23 crore for which he had taken loan of Rs 4.5 crore from Union Bank of India last month.

Aparna has immovable asset of Rs 12.50 lakh with agricultural land and a building while Prateek has property worth Rs 6.15 crore.

As per the affidavit, loan and dues on Aparna is of about Rs 8.54 lakh while Prateek has Rs 8.7 crore loan, including Rs 81.50 lakh from step brother and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Aparna also has jewellery worth over Rs 1.88 crore.

Meanwhile, Aparna's opponent and Congress turncoat Rita Bahuguna Joshi (BJP) and her husband have assets of over Rs 2.11 crore.

Both Joshi, sitting MLA from the Cantt seat, and he rhusband did not own a vehicle but she has jewellery to the tune of over Rs 3.25 lakh.

Joshi has filed Rs 10.49 lakh I-T return in 2015-16 while her husband's return was of Rs 3.94 lakh in the same period.