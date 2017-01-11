App to Check Election Expenditure-related Violations in Punjab

Chandigarh: With the objective to check misuse of money in the high-stake Punjab Assembly polls, the Income Tax department has developed a mobile application which allows public to alert tax sleuths about any violation related to election expenditure by any candidate.

The 'Election Eye' app will be the first-of-its-kind which will be put to use in Punjab Assembly polls, a senior income tax official told PTI.

"This app will allow public to click photograph of any election expenditure-related violation like posters, banners, hoarding anywhere in the state and they can send it to us.

"The app will automatically locate the sender and then a team of tax sleuths will be sent to the spot to check violations," the official said.

Besides, the 'Election Eye' app will also provide in-depth insight into the instructions on election expenditure monitoring.

The app has been developed by Joint Director of the Income Tax department (Investigation wing) Rohit Mehra. Mehra is also the nodal officer (state) for the department.

Moreover, the app will provide information about the nodal officers appointed by Punjab Police, income tax, excise and narcotics department in the state, official said.

It would also throw light on compendium of instructions on election expenditure monitoring, official informed.

Among other steps taken to check misuse of money, the investigation wing of the Income Tax department has also set up a toll free number on which complainant can share information pertaining to transportation or use of black money during Assembly elections.

The income tax department for the first time has deputed nodal officers in all the districts in Punjab to monitor election-related expenditure, the official said.

It was also decided that the enforcement agencies, flying squads or static surveillance teams would intimate the income tax department if cash over Rs 50,000 is recovered.

This step has been taken to ascertain the source of money.

Earlier, the investigation wing of the income tax department was informed when cash in excess of Rs 10 lakh was seized.

Notably, the political parties had expressed concern over the distribution of drugs, liquor and cash to influence voters during Punjab assembly polls.