Are Cows Supposed to be Locked up? Mamata on Centre's Cattle Notification

New Delhi: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday came down heavily on the Centre, outrightly refusing to accept its recent notification banning the sale of cattle for the purpose of slaughter.

"I am against any ban on cattle slaughter. It's unconstitutional. We will fight against it legally," Mamata said, exhorting all the secular parties to stand shoulder-to-shoulder against this move.

Pouring scorn on the BJP, the CM said that the ruling party at the Centre is the one that "wants the Aadhaar cards for cows", adding that the BJP was not following the Constitution and they had no right to decide who eats what.

"Neither we accept, nor are we bound to abide by this notification," Mamata said, addressing a press conference. Taking a dig at the Central government, she said: "This government will now ban cow milk also... All of us like Gau Mata, but this is not the way to deal with the problem.

Mamata trained guns on the media, too, accusing it of one-sided coverage and going silent on the ruling dispensation. Stressing the importance of cattle trade, she said that "we export cattle to Bangladesh and get cattle from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar".

"The ban is going to hit the farmers badly," Mamata said, even asking the government if the "cattle was supposed to be locked up".

The West Bengal CM also urged the Centre not to play with the federal structure of the governance in India. "Government may come and go, but you cannot play with secularism and democracy," Mamata said.

Earlier in the day, Kerala chief minister had ramped up the attack on the centre over the same notification. Taking a dig at the BJP-ruled Centre and the RSS, Pinarayi Vijayan said he didn’t need a “lesson in food habits from New Delhi or Nagpur”.

"The state government will give all facilities to people to have food of their choice. There is no need for Keralites to learn it from anybody in New Delhi or Nagpur."