Are Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman friends?
Three years ago, Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman, as leader of opposition and party spokesperson respectively, had a bit of a spat on Twitter, throwing into disarray the BJP’s message of ‘party unity’ and put forth questions whether everything was well in the party.
File photo of Nirmala Sitharaman after attending the Parliament Winter Session on December 5, 2016 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Sonu Mehta via Getty Images)
New Delhi: There was a time when Sushma Swaraj was not the minister of external affairs and Nirmala Sitharaman was not the defence minister.
Three years ago, Swaraj and Sitharaman, as leader of opposition and party spokesperson respectively, had a bit of a spat on Twitter, throwing into disarray the BJP’s message of ‘party unity’ and put forth questions whether everything was well in the party.
On February 20, 2014, when then PM Manmohan Singh addressed BJP’s concerns over Seemandhra, Sitharaman had shared a tweet which took a dig at Swaraj.
Very soon, Swaraj tweeted saying “with spokespersons like Sitharaman, u don’t need enemies.”
The tweet was soon deleted after senior members of the party intervened.
So, have India’s two powerful women buried that hatchet? Only time will tell.
Three years ago, Swaraj and Sitharaman, as leader of opposition and party spokesperson respectively, had a bit of a spat on Twitter, throwing into disarray the BJP’s message of ‘party unity’ and put forth questions whether everything was well in the party.
On February 20, 2014, when then PM Manmohan Singh addressed BJP’s concerns over Seemandhra, Sitharaman had shared a tweet which took a dig at Swaraj.
Very soon, Swaraj tweeted saying “with spokespersons like Sitharaman, u don’t need enemies.”
The tweet was soon deleted after senior members of the party intervened.
So, have India’s two powerful women buried that hatchet? Only time will tell.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy On Max Review [With Video]: Big Screen, Good Cameras
- After Sidharth, John Receives Flak For Promoting His Film Inappropriately
- Gavaskar Miffed At Rahane Exclusion; Says 'Hairstyle and Body Art Preferred Over Form'
- This Is How Paris Saint-Germain Can Get Around FFP Rules
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother