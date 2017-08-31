Argument That Demonetisation Fetched BJP Votes is Illogical: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram accused the Modi government of not having a clear idea of the damages inflicted on the nation through demonetisation."Jobs were lost, 104 people died, unlimited number of man and women hours were lost. What has the governmet really achieved through demonetisation?" asked Chidambaram.Chidamabaram, in a no-holds barred interview with CNN-News18, also hit out against those who were hailing demonetisation as a political masterstroke."If they say that UP was won because of demonetisation, then what happened in Punjab, what happened in Manipur? It's an illogical argument to be made that demonetisation fetched BJP votes," said Chidambaram.On being asked what was the driving force behind demonetisation, Chidambaram, in a dead pan manner, said 'bad advice'.Chidambaram also criticised the constantly changing motives of the government regarding the demonetistaion move, he said: "Naturally when they found that they were floundering...they had to invent new objectives".You can watch the full interview on Viewpoint on Thursday night.