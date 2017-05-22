Arun Jaitley Files Fresh Defamation Suit Against Kejriwal, Again for Rs 10 Cr

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday filed a fresh defamation suit against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking Rs 10 crore in damages after the latter’s lawyer Ram Jethmalani allegedly called him a “crook”.

Jethmalani allegedly made the comment on May 17 during cross-examination in another defamation case filed by Jaitley against Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

The Finance Minister, who appeared before Joint Registrar Deepali Sharma, lost his cool when he heard the slur and asked Jethmalani whether the word was used as per instructions from Kejriwal.

ALSO READ | Defamation Case: Heated Exchanges Between Jaitley And Jethmalani in HC

If this is so, I would aggravate the charges against the defendant (Kejriwal)," Jaitley had said, adding that there was a “limit to personal malice”. If this is so, I would aggravate the charges against the defendant (Kejriwal)," Jaitley had said, adding that there was a “limit to personal malice”.

Senior advocates Rajiv Nayar and Sandeep Sethi, who were representing Jaitley, also said that Jethmalani was putting scandalous questions and should restrain himself from asking irrelevant ones "as this matter is Arun Jaitley versus Arvind Kejriwal and not Ram Jethmalani versus Arun Jaitley".

To this, Jethmalani said he used the word on “instruction” from Kejriwal.

ALSO READ | Jaitley Defamation Case: In his Petition, Kejriwal Called Case 'Private'

The earlier case filed by Jaitley was a civil defamation one seeking Rs 10 crore damages from Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders — Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Bajpai — for accusing him of financial irregularities in the DDCA of which he was the President from 2000 to 2013.​