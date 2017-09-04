Arvind Kejriwal a CM 'With No Portfolio' Takes Charge of his First Ministry

Around three years after being elected as the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has finally taken charge of a ministry.Kejriwal is now Delhi's Water Minister. A ministry which AAP felt costed them the MCD elections, as the then Water Minister Kapil Sharma allegedly sabotaged the supply in certain key areas.Sources said Kejriwal, who has been often labelled as the "CM with no portfolio", decided to take over the ministry after being "unhappy" with the performance of current water minister Rajender Pal Gautam.According to Delhi government sources, the CM received several complaints from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) about Gautam's inefficiency. Gautam too had complained that he was not kept in the loop on major decisions taken by DJB.According to an official message from Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office, the reshuffle has been approved. With this, CM Kejriwal will also be in-charge of DJB.So far all the vacant posts up were handled by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.Sources within Aam Aadmi Party said the feedback received post-Bawana by-poll victory further led Kejriwal to change his mind and take over the department.Top sources in AAP leadership told CNN-News18 that Water Ministry is of highest priority for the Delhi government. The MCD election debacle has been attributed to the poor performance of DJB under Kapil Mishra. The party's focus is once again back to the basic 'Bijli-paani'.Gautam will continue to hold the portfolios of SC & ST, Social Welfare, Cooperative and Gurdwara Elections.