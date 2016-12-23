Arvind Kejriwal Asks Rajasthan to Release Hardik Patel
File photo of Hardik Patel.
New Delhi: Calling Patidar leader Hardik Patel's arrest "bizarre", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked the Rajasthan government to immediately release him.
"Arrested? Bizarre. Vasundhara (Raje) government should release him immediately," the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted.
Patel tweeted earlier that he was arrested after deboarding at the Jaipur airport and a police officer cited threats to his life as the reason for his detention.
Recommended For You
- IND vs ENG 2016-17India vs England: Team India Series Report Card
- All PraiseDangal is Better Than Sultan: Salman Khan Heaps Praise for Aamir
- ALBICELESTE ON TOPMessi's Argentina On Top of FIFA Rankings
- Sudden moveNajeeb Jung Resigns As Delhi's L-G, Here's What Twitter Has To Say
- 400cc BattleBajaj Dominar 400 Vs KTM Duke 390 Vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: A Comparison