Arvind Kejriwal Government Exposing its Criminal Face: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Thursday accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of "silencing and coercing" those trying to expose its corruption in the public domain.

Yesterday's assault on sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra in the Delhi assembly and the firing on a whistleblower who had alleged a scam in the Public Works Department (PWD) had exposed the "criminal face" of the Kejriwal government, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said.

Two unidentified people had yesterday opened fire at the car of Rahul Sharma who had alleged a PWD "scam" involving a relative of Chief Minister Kejriwal in Greater Noida. He escaped unhurt.

"These two incidents have revealed a new face of Arvind Kejriwal and his government - this criminal face of Kejriwal has saddened people who believed in him," Tiwari told reporters.

Demanding that police provide security to both Mishra and Sharma, he said anyone exposing corruption in the Kejriwal government faced danger.

"Now I also link the recent attack on my North Avenue residence with attacks on Mishra and Sharma, since I have been raising corruption of Kejriwal government and bringing out new things," he said.

Tiwari also demanded the "sacking" of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who is facing allegations of owning benami properties.

"Jain has lost all moral right to hold the post of a minister. The way the chief minister is avoiding to take any action against him, it is getting clear that there is a nexus among the two," he alleged.