Arvind Kejriwal May Have a Tough Time Explaining Party Funding to I-T Dept

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will have a tough time explaining the source of the party's funds, sources in the Income Tax department have claimed.

Sources told CNN-News18 that after failing to get requisite documents from the AAP, the department has issued a showcause notice asking party officials to be present before its officials at 3.30pm on May 15.

The notice said that a “deliberate attempt” is being made to avoid submission of the requisite documents.

Kejriwal, a former Indian Revenue Services officer, is allegedly finding it hard to explain the mismatch in donations more than Rs 20,000. I-T department sources told CNN-News18 that there was a "major mismatch" in the amounts filed before the Election Commission, in AAP’s bank account and on its website.

Total Credits in Excess of Rs 20, 000 in 2013-14

As per bank entries- 45,74,06,911

As per website- 19,82,32,820

Origin submission in EC- 9,42,25,475

Revised submission before EC- 30,08,75,380

Total Credits in Excess of- Rs 20, 000 in 2014-15

As per bank entries- 65,52,40,752

As per website- 27,48,71,611

Submission in EC- 32,46,16,662

Missing names and addresses 461

Source: Income Tax Department

The party showed only Rs 9.42 crore for the financial year 2013–14 in its report to the Election Commission, but its bank accounts had more than Rs 45 crore. On being cornered by the I-T Department, the party accepted its mistake and filed a revised report with the Election Commission showing more than Rs 30 crore being received as credits in excess of Rs 20,000.

The report filed by AAP for the financial year 2014-15, too, has raised questions. As per the party website, the AAP received only Rs 27 crore, but bank entries showed the party receiving credits of more than Rs 65 crore. Interestingly, in its report before the Election Commission, the AAP showed credits of only Rs 32 crore.

The department also found at least 461 cases where names and addresses were missing, with the amount received from them adding up to more than Rs 6 crore.

The investigation wing of the tax department had sent a report to the Exemptions Department which has been seeking an explanation from the party since March 2016.

Sources said that if AAP fails to give an explanation on the source of credits above Rs 20,000 in its bank account, the party could face prosecution for falsification of books of accounts and wilful attempt to evade tax. In case this happens, the department can reject AAP's claim for exemption.

Submitting wrong figures before the Election Commission, which is a constitutional authority, can even lead to a party losing its registration.

AAP spokesperson Atishi Marlena denied the allegations and said, “I think what Kapil Mishra has done today evening is absolutely shameless. Today itself Kejriwal’s brother-in-law has died and within few hours of his death he made such allegations against him.

He should present some evidence or tell us the date and time when this exchange took place, she added”.