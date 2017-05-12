DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Kejriwal Says EC Backing Out of EVM Hackathon, CEC Says Challenge is on
File image of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the Election Commission of backing out of their promise of holding an Electronic Voting Machines hackathon, while CEC Nasim Zaidi said the challenge is on.
Kejriwal took to Twitter after Zaidi held a meeting with representatives of political parties.
Sad that EC has backed out of hackathon.
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 12, 2017
His deputy Manish Sisodia, however, was enthused by the EC’s challenge and said AAP was up for it.
Trying to put the controversy behind them, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said a "challenge" is on the cards.
He, however, did not give any date for the proposed challenge which he announced in his opening remarks at the meeting.
Zaidi told parties that their "concerns and apprehensions" regarding EVMs have been taken note of and will be addressed through the "forthcoming challenge" and other measures which the EC will take.
The EC also decided that all future elections will be held with EVMs that have a paper trail attached.
The Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail system keeps record of the candidate and symbol a person voted for.
(With PTI inputs)
