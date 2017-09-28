Arvind Kejriwal Terms Delhi Metro Fare Hike Proposal 'Anti-people'
The Delhi Chief Minister's remarks came amid the reports of the Delhi Metro's fares set to increase for the second time this year from October.
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday described the proposed metro fare hike as "anti-people" and said that he has asked his Transport Minister to find a way to stop it.
"Metro fare hike is anti-people. Have asked Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot to find a way in a week to stop this fare hike," Kejriwal tweeted.
The last time Delhi Metro fares increased were in May. The minimum fare then was hiked from Rs 8 to Rs 10, whereas the maximum fare was hiked from Rs 30 to Rs 50.
The Delhi Metro fares were increased following the recommendations of the fourth Fare Fixation Committee.
