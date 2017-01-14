Arvind Kejriwal Using Delhi as 'Stepney', Should Quit: Yogendra Yadav
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal during an election campaign rally in support of party candidate Palwinder Kaur at Badshahpur in Patiala. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav on Saturday alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was using the national capital as a "spare tyre" and said he should step down as the Delhi Chief Minister and focus on Punjab.
Kejriwal was virtually declared the Chief Ministerial candidate in Punjab by AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who at a rally on Monday asked people to vote "thinking that you are voting to make Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister (of Punjab)."
Kejriwal had later made it clear that the next Punjab chief minister will be from the state.
Also Read: I am Delhi Chief Minister, Cannot be Punjab CM, Says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP, which first captured power in Delhi in 2013 on the back of its civil society campaign against corruption, has been steadily making inroad in Punjab. It had won four Lok Sabha seats in 2014 but has since been marred by infighting.
Yadav said AAP's focus was more on Punjab, Goa and Gujarat than Delhi.
