Arvind Kejriwal Using Delhi as 'Stepney', Should Quit: Yogendra Yadav

New Delhi: Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav on Saturday alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was using the national capital as a "spare tyre" and said he should step down as the Delhi Chief Minister and focus on Punjab.

"Delhi Chief Minister should stop using Delhi as a stepney. He should quit and focus on Punjab. He should take charge as the chief minister of Punjab if his party comes to power in the state. If it loses, then also he should focus on the state," he said.



Kejriwal was virtually declared the Chief Ministerial candidate in Punjab by AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who at a rally on Monday asked people to vote "thinking that you are voting to make Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister (of Punjab)."

Kejriwal had later made it clear that the next Punjab chief minister will be from the state.

AAP, which first captured power in Delhi in 2013 on the back of its civil society campaign against corruption, has been steadily making inroad in Punjab. It had won four Lok Sabha seats in 2014 but has since been marred by infighting.

Yadav said AAP's focus was more on Punjab, Goa and Gujarat than Delhi.