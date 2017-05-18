DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Arvind Kejriwal Went to Office only Twice Last Year, Claims Kapil Mishra
Arvind Kejriwal is the only chief minister who seldom goes to work... said Kapil Mishra(File photo of Kejriwal)
New Delhi: Ratcheting up his attack on Arvind Kejriwal, sacked minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi chief minister went to his office just twice in the last year.
Mishra, who levelled corruption allegations against Kejriwal a week ago, also approached the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to file a complaint over alleged irregularities in the AAP's funding.
The suspended AAP leader said he submitted a "fudged" balance sheet signed by Kejriwal to tax officials.
"When was the last time Kejriwal visited his office? The people of Delhi would be surprised to know that their chief minister visited his office only twice in the last one year.
"Does he have the guts to present his performance report card before the people. He only has criminal silence on his face," he said.
A senior Delhi government official rubbished Mishra's claims and asked whether the sacked minister maintains the chief minister's attendance register.
Taking a jibe at Kejriwal after he visited a theatre to watch Sarkar 3 on Tuesday, Mishra said the chief minister stepped out of his residence after many days.
Meanwhile, Sanjeev Jha, another AAP MLA who was on a fast at the Jantar Mantar since May 12 to oppose allegations levelled by Mishra against Kejriwal, ended his protest today.
